Ascension Providence partners with Mission Waco to provide COVID-19 Vaccines to underserved communities

Posted at 1:10 PM, Mar 19, 2021
WACO, TX — Ascension Providence is partnering with Mission Waco to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to Mission Waco clients and frontline workers.

Mission Waco serves individuals and families that are experiencing poverty and homelessness.

At this time, Ascension Providence has provided 210 Mission Waco clients and staff with the vaccine.

Mission Waco identifies clients that are eligible for the vaccine and provides transportation to the vaccination clinic and offers education about the importance of the vaccine.

