AdventHealth to no longer accept new COVID-19 vaccine appointments as more opportunities become available

CENTRAL TEXAS — AdventHealth will no longer accept new patients for their COVID-19 community vaccine clinic beginning Friday, April 16, 2021.

In a statement, AdventHealth said that beginning on April 20, 2021, new and expanded opportunities will be available to the community.

The Bell County Health District will be offering large-scale vaccination events which will allow more residents in the community to receive the vaccine.

AdventHealth says they will continue to honor all first and second-dose appointments that have already been made but they will not provide new appointments.

Those who wish to receive the vaccine and have not yet made an appointment should visit bellcountyhealth.org for more information, or they can use VaccineFinder.org to find a nearby vaccine location.