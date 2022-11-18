Copperas Cove Education Foundation surprises teachers with grants

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Nearly $44,000, that’s the amount of grant money Copperas Cove Education foundation was able to surprise their educators with this year, something teachers were not expecting.

”I heard a lot of noise and I was like, do we need to run out in the hallway,” said Lisa Yates, Spanish teacher at Copperas Cove High School. “Then you guys opened the door and I was over the moon. Then I was like, oh my gosh, that grant I wrote.”

Traveling to a total of nine schools across the district the foundation was able to present money for innovative and fun ideas.

”The grant was for our Multi-Culture Club that was start last year,” said Yates. “It started with a group of kids that had an idea and they wanted to do something positive in light of all the negativity in our world.”

”I won the grant for Drama Club. We're going to do 101 Dalmatians live at Martin Walker,” said Hillary Newton, Counselor at Martin Walker Elementary.

Whether the grant was awarded for special clubs or things like new software for music class, it was a surprise that meant the world to everyone.

”I think it’s special because we have a lot of ideas but we don’t always have the money behind it to them,” said Newton. “So, the district opening this opportunity for us really gives us this great opportunity to do things that we may not be able to do because of money.”

That’s exactly what the foundation is trying to provide and it’s all done through community donations.

”The community supports us and they believe in the teachers and that’s why they donate to the foundation,” said Beverly Smith, President of Copperas Cove Education Foundation. “So, that we can award these grants. I think the teachers just need to understand that the community is behind them.”

With loud cheers and a giant check, they were able to award 21 grants to 36 educators at nine different schools.

