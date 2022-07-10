Watch Now
Convicted rapist sentenced to 9 years flees after GPS device cut

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jul 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-10 16:05:24-04

(AP) — Prosecutors in Bernalillo County are questioning the use of GPS ankle monitors after a convicted rapist was able to cut his off and flee.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque reported Friday that Ralph Vasquez is the fifth person this year who was able to separate an ankle monitor device.

Lauren Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, says Vasquez cut it off just hours before he was supposed to head to prison.

A judge this week sentenced him to nine years for the 2020 rape of his ex-girlfriend.

Rodriguez says prosecutors are having misgivings about the GPS monitoring system. She says the GPS ankle monitor is supposed to be one of the strictest conditions yet “it’s just not doing its job.”

