College Station Police respond to an alarm call at Twin Liquors at Jones Crossing Shopping Center

Officers respond to an early morning scene in College Station
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 11:23:28-04

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Around 1:50 a.m. Monday the College Station Police Department responded to an alarm call at Twin Liquors at the Jones Crossing Shopping Center off Wellborn Road.

CSPD SWAT Team arrived on scene and investigated the liquor store along with Jersey Mike’s and Mod Pizza.

Bryan Police and Texas A&M Police also assisted in the investigation.

“[The] alarm company was saying that there were a couple of guys inside of the Twin liquors right behind me,” said Officer David Simmons, Public Information Officer, College Station Police Department. “At which point our officers arrived on scene, believed that they may have heard some noise and things like that believing that the suspects were probably inside.”

A vehicle located in front of the liquor store is believed to be what the suspects arrived in and is currently being processed.

Twin Liquors and surrounding shops were cleared by the SWAT Team and the suspects remain at large.

The shopping center is now open for business.

