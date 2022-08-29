Watch Now
Colin Kaepernick welcomes first child with girlfriend

FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick is seated on stage during W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 9:46 AM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 10:46:59-04

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has a new member in the huddle.

His partner, Nessa, announced on Instagram that she had the couple's first child a few weeks ago.

The post included a picture of Nessa, Kaepernick, and their child - whose gender was not revealed.

Kaepernick hasn't taken the field since his last game with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2016 season.

He first garnered controversy in 2016 when he started to kneel during the pre-game national anthem.

The following year he filed a grievance against the NFL saying they were preventing him from playing.

He later settled the complaint.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
