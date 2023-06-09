Closing arguments to begin in punishment phase of convicted murderer Cedric Marks

BELTON, Texas — The punishment phase continued Friday for Cedric Marks, an MMA fighter who was recently found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her male friend Michael Swearingin in 2019.

Police have said the Temple man disposed of both of their remains in Oklahoma.

KXXV journalist Adam Schindler is in court with the coverage.

The state called two police officers that arrested Marks in the past to speak about those events before resting their case.



Closing arguments are set to begin after the judge goes over the charges with both sides. — adam l. schindler (@adamlschindler1) June 9, 2023

A jury on Wednesday found Cedric Marks, an MMA fighter, guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her male friend Michael Swearingin in 2019.

Police say the Temple man disposed of both of their remains in Oklahoma.

The punishment phase is set to begin June 5.

