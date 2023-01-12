City of Waco looks to add affordable housing for growing population

WACO, Texas — Providing affordable housing for residents in Waco is the goal through the city's 2040 comprehensive plan.

It will bring more development to Waco by the year 2040. The city is looking to sell and develop four acres of land in east Waco.

Housing Director Galen Price says the 4-acre development will help people who live in Waco, while one neighborhood association president says it will not help the people with poverty in the 76704 zip code.

The city of Waco determined in 2022 that more than 5000 more units were needed to keep up with the city’s growth. The proposed housing development — at the intersection of Taylor and Spring — will go towards addressing the growing population in Waco.

Forty-three percent of people age 18 to 64 live below the poverty level in the 76704 zip code. Where the housing will be developed, the median income, according to the census, is $19,338.

Northeast Riverside Neighborhood Association President Jeanette Bell says the type of development proposed will not add to the quality of life for people in the area.

“We need a grocery store. We have food insecurity over here," Bell said. "Let’s take care of some of the insecurities we have. We’re not going to be able to shop at these retail businesses they’re talking about putting at the bottom.”

Meanwhile, Waco’s housing director says with a large amount of city residents spending over 30 percent of their income on housing, the development will help many people in Waco.

The city is now taking bids for the development of the area.