Watch
News

Christmas during the great depression

Christmas during the Great Depression meant years without Christmas gifts and decorations.

1 Children eating their Christmas dinner during the Great Depression turnips and cabbage.jpg
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.Photo by: National Archives
2CPTZBHGUIHS46KOSMPZBNX3TU.jpg
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.Photo by: National Archives
dc1_scscoc-728x988.jpg
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.Photo by: National Archives
dc2_emklt1-728x487.jpg
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.Photo by: National Archives
dc3_rjmr9k-728x764.jpg
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.Photo by: National Archives
dc5_injey8-728x589.jpg
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.Photo by: National Archives
dc7_klz25u-728x545.jpg
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.Photo by: National Archives
dc8_jzth0j-728x978.jpg
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.Photo by: National Archives
dc11_wrt4ux-728x489.jpg
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.Photo by: National Archives
dc9_pjrlmi-728x481.jpg
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.Photo by: National Archives
santa-poor.jpg
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.Photo by: National Archives
HolidaySeason1933 - top.jpg
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.Photo by: National Archives

Christmas during the great depression

close-gallery
  • 1 Children eating their Christmas dinner during the Great Depression turnips and cabbage.jpg
  • 2CPTZBHGUIHS46KOSMPZBNX3TU.jpg
  • dc1_scscoc-728x988.jpg
  • dc2_emklt1-728x487.jpg
  • dc3_rjmr9k-728x764.jpg
  • dc5_injey8-728x589.jpg
  • dc7_klz25u-728x545.jpg
  • dc8_jzth0j-728x978.jpg
  • dc11_wrt4ux-728x489.jpg
  • dc9_pjrlmi-728x481.jpg
  • santa-poor.jpg
  • HolidaySeason1933 - top.jpg

Share

Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.National Archives
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.National Archives
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.National Archives
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.National Archives
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.National Archives
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.National Archives
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.National Archives
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.National Archives
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.National Archives
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.National Archives
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.National Archives
Christmas during the great depression was not always easy. It meant few gifts if any.National Archives
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next