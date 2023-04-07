Children's Hospital Week: Meet little Alberto

KILLEEN, Texas — Even at the age of five, little Alberto Cabrera knew something wasn’t right not too long ago.

“I was having lots of accidents,” Cabrera said.

His parents noticed he was drinking a lot of water, too.

His mother Hannah took him to the doctor, and soon after, they were being rushed to the hospital.

“We were taken in an ambulance to McLane Children. We were in the ER that night. There were lots and lots of doctors who came and said, 'He has type 1 diabetes'."

The diagnosis came as a shock. It runs in their extended family, but Alberto's mother couldn’t quite understand why her little boy was now faced with such a challenge at such a young age.

“I remember just going out to the cafeteria, but I think I just kind of broke down at that point,” Hannah Cabrera said.

The family quickly realized they weren’t alone.

Thanks to the dedication and prepared staff at McLane, Hannah says they’ve had help every step of the way — adjusting to their new reality.

“Whenever we’ve had a question at any time of the day, we’ve been able to call somebody at this hospital,” Hannah Cabrera said.

Alberto, or 'Beto' as the family calls him, is doing well now thanks to treatment and a monitoring device that’s always within reach.

For other Central Texas families facing sudden or uncertain health scares, the little guy offers up this advice.

“It gets harder to get easier!”

This week, 25 News is proud to showcase families benefiting from the Children’s Miracle Network. Click here to find out more or make a donation.