25 News kicks off its annual Children's Hospital Week coverage

Childrens Hospital Week - Scan Here (2).png
25 News
Posted at 11:58 AM, Apr 04, 2023
WACO, Texas — 25 News kicks off its annual Children's Hospital Week coverage.

Sharing stories of heartwarming tales of patients who have overcome great challenges with the help of dedicated staff at McLane Children's Hospital.

Children's Hospital Week aims to raise awareness and funds for McLane Children's Hospital to help the children of Central Texas and the Brazos Vally.

25 News encourages you to donate.

The funds raised during Children's Hospital Week help to provide medical care, research, and support for children and their families who are receiving treatment at McLane Childrens hospital.

To donate please click here.

