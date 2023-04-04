WACO, Texas — 25 News kicks off its annual Children's Hospital Week coverage.

Sharing stories of heartwarming tales of patients who have overcome great challenges with the help of dedicated staff at McLane Children's Hospital.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/b6x3dqJz6KQ</a>" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Children's Hospital Week aims to raise awareness and funds for McLane Children's Hospital to help the children of Central Texas and the Brazos Vally.

25 News encourages you to donate.

The funds raised during Children's Hospital Week help to provide medical care, research, and support for children and their families who are receiving treatment at McLane Childrens hospital.

To donate please click here.