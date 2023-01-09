Child narrowly misses fatal gunfire outside Houston convenience store: Report

HOUSTON — A child inside a vehicle narrowly missed gunfire from a fatal shootout outside a Houston convenience store this week, police said.

Southwest officers are at a shooting scene 12300 Hillcroft. Adult male deceased at the hospital. 202 pic.twitter.com/JBjzm9zkvg — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 5, 2023

As first published by ABC 13, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 12300 block of Hilcroft Avenue.

Upon arrival, police said the 27-year-old victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he later died, according to the Houston Police Department.

Preliminary information states that the victim had gotten into a verbal dispute with a suspect, now identified as 22-year-old William Cooper.

Cooper is currently been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Police said Cooper had gotten into an altercation with the victim inside the convenience store before the shooting.

Cooper later shot the victim, chased him out of the store, and then shot hit a second time, Houston police said.

During this time, police said gunfire struck the windshield of the victim's car, where the child had been sitting.

Houston police have since confirmed that the child was unharmed and reported no injuries.

At this time, Houston police continue their search for two additional male suspects.

Police said these men were also inside the store with Cooper, one of whom had picked up evidence from the scene and then fled.

The victim identified will be released pending family notification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information on Cooper's whereabouts and/or the identities of the two other male suspects is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.