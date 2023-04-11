Child Abuse Prevention Month raises awareness in Central Texas

BELTON, Texas — April is Child Abuse Prevention month and Bell County has the eighth highest rate of reports across the state.

The Child Advocacy Center of Central Texas worked with more than 800 children in Bell County throughout 2022.

Advocates offer children a safe space for official interviews about their situations and helps find resources.

Executive Director Debra Longley told 25 News it's on everyone to know the signs and symptoms to help put an end to child abuse in the area.

"Child abuse is a community problem. It has long lasting ramifications of children who have trauma," she said. "When we come together as a community to support them, build awareness and prevent child abuse, we can impact our community and change it for the better."

Signs of child abuse can include a sudden change in behavior or personality, a hesitation to go home, unexplained burns or bruises and being overly aware of their surroundings. If you suspect child abuse, you're asked to contact the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453

"Everybody needs to be on the look out because we need to be engaged as a community with our neighbors," Longley said. "We need to know what to look for and to be able to give people the resources."