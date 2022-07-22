Central Texas women use grocery bags to make mats to protect homeless from heat

TEMPLE, Texas — Heat contributes to roughly 1,500 deaths annually in the U.S., half of them involving the homeless.

In Temple, a group of women have bonded together to help bring relief to those sleeping on Central Texas streets.

Gatesville Mat Matters take old grocery bags, which typically would land in U.S. landfills, and make mats to protect the homeless from the soaring temperatures on the concrete.

Worldwide, a trillion plastic bags are used each year, nearly 2 million each minute, according to the Earth Policy Institute.

The mats are thick and can also be used as a bed if needed.

The women will continue to pass the mats out to protect the environment and those experiencing homelessness.

