Central Texas police department warns parents of latest ‘dangerous’ Tik Tok trend

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Copperas Cove Police Department is warning parents of what it deems “yet another DANGEROUS” TikTok trend that appears to be “gaining traction.”

“Parents, have you heard of the Orbeez Challenge?” Copperas Cove police asked today in a social media post. “The ‘Orbeez Challenge’ involves shooting strangers with Orbeez water beads in a ‘drive-by’ fashion. In some cases, these beads are being frozen or modified making them more harmful.

“The beads are shot with airsoft guns, some of which resemble real firearms! These beads when shot from an airsoft gun can cause serious injury & property damage!”

Copperas Cove police are encouraging parents to discuss the dangers of participating in such activity with their children.

“Pointing any type of firearm, even a toy, is inherently dangerous for obvious reasons!” the department said in its post.