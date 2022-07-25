Watch Now
News

Actions

Central Texas parents feeling sting of higher costs of school supplies

Posted at 2:44 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 15:44:56-04

Inflation is causing a noteworthy increase in the cost of school supplies.

The average cost of sending a child back to school “fully supplied” is up 10 percent over last year.

Experts estimate the average cost this year of providing supplies for a child is $600.

Rising gas prices, resulting in higher delivery costs, and supply chain issues are among reasons given for the school supply cost increase.

Watch 25 News at 5 to hear from a Central Texas parent who says the cost of school supplies has become so high that she cannot afford them.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019