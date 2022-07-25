Central Texas parents feeling sting of higher costs of school supplies

Inflation is causing a noteworthy increase in the cost of school supplies.

The average cost of sending a child back to school “fully supplied” is up 10 percent over last year.

Experts estimate the average cost this year of providing supplies for a child is $600.

Rising gas prices, resulting in higher delivery costs, and supply chain issues are among reasons given for the school supply cost increase.

