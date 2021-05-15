Fewer number of veterans receiving second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus vaccinations have proven to play a vital role in the fight against COVID-19, and the VA is getting veterans vaccinated.

"We're just at the age where that seems to get the older folks, and so we didn't want to take a chance," says Navy Veteran Lee Scott.

Scott and his wife got vaccinated at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple.

Scott says he was in and out within 15 minutes to get his second shot.

"If you're gonna do it, the VA is right there, they're super handy, very friendly very efficient. I just have no complaints on the VA at all," says Scott.

The VA reported:

"As of May 13, 2021, VA has administered more than 197,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in Texas and about 166,000 Veterans across the state are now fully vaccinated.

A review of recently discharged Veterans from the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System who were admitted with COVID-19 symptoms found that 95.1% had not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19."

Staff at Veterans One Stop in Waco say Veterans have had concerns when it comes to getting the vaccine.

"A lot of them want to know side effects. They want to know if they're going to get COVID, if they're going to have a delay in feelings," says Bobbi Steward the Program Manager for Veterans One Stop.

Veterans One Stop along with MHMR serves the veteran community with physical, medical, and mental resources, and now have resources on where to get vaccinated for Coronavirus.

"We're so glad here that the veterans one stop here for the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center is able to be a resource for veterans to be able to get them to the vaccinations if that's what they so choose to do," says Vince Erickson, the Public Information Director with the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center.

Staff says getting vaccinated is a personal choice, but if any veteran has questions or concerns, to reach out to Veterans One Stop, as they have fellow veterans who have been vaccinated that can share their experience.

"As veterans, we're committed to the mission, we're committed to the duty, and so I would just encourage you to stick to the commitment, if you get the first one, finish the process, if you're not going to vaccinate, you know the side effects you know what you're up against," says Stewart.

The VA is hosting vaccination clinics Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. at

Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center (1901 Veterans Memorial Drive, Temple, TX 76504)

Austin VA Outpatient Clinic (7901 Metropolis Drive, Austin, TX 78744-3111)

Doris Miller Veterans’ Medical Center (4800 Memorial Drive, Building 6, Waco, TX 76711)

Walk-ins will be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis, you can also schedule an appointment.

To sign-up for the COVID-19 vaccine or get more information, visit their website.