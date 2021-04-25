Baylor PD joins National Drug Take-Back Day

The Baylor Police Department joined in on National Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday.

This in effort to keep old or expired prescription drugs away from landing in the wrong hands.

It's also a way to protect the environment as tossing or flushing old medications can contaminate freshwater sources.

The take-back day went from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at BUPD in the Speight Avenue Parking Garage, 1521 S. Fourth St.

If you missed the event, have no fear you can drop off old pills with Baylor Police year round, Monday through Friday 8am-9pm.

According to Baylor PD, the prescription drugs will be collected in a locked box by BUPD and delivered to the DEA to be safely incinerated.