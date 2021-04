Waco Axe Co. is hosting a benefit event Sunday called Axe of Kindness.

Proceeds from the event will go towards helping Harvest on 25th recover after an electrical fire forced the restaurant to close it's doors.

Waco Axe Co. will have free 30 minute axe throwing sessions from 1-6.

You can call 254-300-6697 to book a time, walk-ins are also accepted.