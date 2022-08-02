Watch Now
News

Actions

Central Texas firefighters working hard to keep wildfires at bay

Wildfires
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 News
Wildfires
Wildfires
Posted at 3:37 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 16:38:49-04

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – High temperatures, low humidity and severe drought have created a perfect recipe for wildfires this summer.

Firefighters across Central Texas have already battled several wildfires that have burned hundreds of acres — and fire season is just getting started.

Central Texas fire departments are struggling with both manpower and the time to keep the fires from spreading.

At 5, 6 & 10, watch 25 News to hear what these firefighters are going through and what it takes to fight a wildfire.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019