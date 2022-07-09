Strands for Trans highlights inclusive hair salons

WACO, Texas — Visiting a salon can be a therapeutic experience for many people, but for members of the LGBT community that's not always the case.

"A lot of stories that you hear are people who are forced to keep their hair shorter or they're not allowed to express any type of color in their hair," Danielle Jimenez of Dani Nicole Hair and Lashes told 25 News.

While hair can be a great way to express yourself, for transgender people that expression is often prevented. That's where Strands For Trans steps in.

"Anywhere you go, you want to feel comfortable and like you're welcome," Jimenez said. "Anything I can do to make other people feel welcome, why not?"

Danielle Jimenez owns one of just two shops in Waco registered with Strands for Trans.

The nationwide group pushes for "a future of acceptance." The goal is to bring people "together to create more trans-friendly barbershops and hair salons."

"I was surprised the first time I heard somebody say like 'oh I have a hard time finding a barber' or 'I had bad experiences with barbers, whether it's from the barber or from clients staring at them," Beards N Brews Owner Catherine Ricard said.

Hairdressers can register their shops through the Strands for Trans website, which then serves as a platform to find LGBT-friendly locations.

"Everybody gets treated the same," Ricard said. "I don't judge people or anything."

"Honestly when you sit down in my chair, I just want to do your hair," Jimenez added. "If you don't want to tell me anything else but are like 'I want my hair to look like this', that's what we're going to do."

Ricard said it was a no-brainer to register her shop and she hopes it helps make Waco a more accepting community.

"Strands for Trans is cool and the fact that I can put LGBT friendly on my google page, I almost feel like I shouldn't have to do that," she said. "Just worrying about feeling comfortable going in is something people shouldn't have to worry about."

The two said they hope to see more people follow their lead and register in the area.

