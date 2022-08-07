Watch Now
Cease-fire takes effect in Gaza after over 40 Palestinians killed: Report

Mourners pray next to the bodies of Khaled Mansour a senior commander in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and other Palestinians who were killed in Israeli airstrikes, during their funeral in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Israel has killed two senior Islamic Jihad militants in three days of air strikes in the Gaza Strip, and Palestinian militants have launched nearly 600 rockets at Israel. Palestinian officials say at least 31 people in Gaza have died.
Posted at 4:02 PM, Aug 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-07 17:02:02-04

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants took effect Sunday night in a bid to end nearly three days of violence that has killed dozens of Palestinians.

Egyptian officials had worked to bring the sides to an agreement after the flare-up of fighting that saw Israeli aircraft pound targets in Gaza and militants fire hundreds of rockets that reached deep into Israel.

Rocket fire and airstrikes continued until the scheduled start of the truce at 11:30 p.m. (2030 GMT; 4:30 p.m. EDT).

More than 40 Palestinians were killed, including 15 children and four women, as Israel targeted the militant group Islamic Jihad in what it said was a pre-emptive campaign. Israel said errant Gaza rockets were to blame for some of the deaths.

