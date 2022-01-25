Car shortage: Woman flies a thousand miles to get the car she wants

WACO, Texas — If you are shopping for a new car - good luck. Experts say you can still find a deal, you just have to do your homework.

Right now, it's hard to find the car you want with all the options you're looking for.

Some dealerships are so low on inventory, they don't even have any models on hand.

Car buyers like Debby Gossett know exactly what they're looking for.

"So, I tried to go find it to test drive, and nobody has any," said recent car buyer Debby Gossett.

She traveled more than a thousand miles to buy this Lincoln Aviator in the exact exterior and interior colors she likes.

"I found like the needle in the haystack," Gossett said. "The exact car I was looking for."

She flew to Abilene from California and drove her new SUV all the way home, a 21-hour road trip.

AAA Texas says you can blame it on the computer chip shortage.

"We're continuing to see supply shortages," AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said. "Supply chain issues that are impacting auto manufacturers and of course we're told that situation is improving soon, and production is ramping up, inventory is extraordinarily low."

At the Richard Karr Cadillac dealership in Waco, there wasn't even one new Cadillac on the lot at news time.

You can still find the car you want.

It just depends on how far you're willing to go.

"Flew from California to Texas to buy a car," Gossett explained. "I'm always down for an adventure so it was actually really fun to do!"

Her advice to buyers in her situation; "Cars are so expensive right now. You should be able to get exactly what you want and be willing to make a sacrifice."

She calls her new car 'Blanche,' just like the Golden Girls.

We reached out to Richard Karr.

They did not take up our offer for an interview, but it is important to make clear, the shortage is impacting lots of dealerships, not just that one.

AAA Texas has a car buying service on its website here.

You can look up the car you want, and it will tell you where to find it.