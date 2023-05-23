Canadian wildfire smoke blankets North America

WEATHERZONE/WEATHERZONE.COM.AU — Almost 100 wildfires are still burning in western Canada and the plume of smoke has now extended all the way across the North American continent.

The fires are mostly burning in northeastern British Columbia, and northern Alberta – Canada's two westernmost provinces.

The massive plumes of wildfire smoke have blown all the way across the continent, turning skies murky brown as far south as the US state of Colorado and as far east as New York City, where the sun was tinged blood red.

Wildfires are far from unheard of in the warmer months in Canada, but both the extent and early arrival of these fires is unusual by Canadian standards.

Around one million hectares of timbered country has already burned, and while that pales into insignificance compared to Australia's Black Summer of 2019/20 when an estimated 10 million hectares burned, it's worth remembering that it's very early in the northern hemisphere fire season.

Almost all of the current fires are believed to have been sparked by natural causes, after record spring heat and well below average rainfall in the areas affected. Climate change is also a key factor, according to Canada's Meteorological Agency Environment Canada.

On the Agency's Climate Change and Fire page, it says that "Fire-prone conditions are predicted to increase across Canada. This could potentially result in a doubling of the amount of area burned by the end of this century, compared with amounts burned in recent decades."

The good news for Canadians and the 3000 firefighters on duty (including 60 Australians) is that rain is forecast for northern Alberta in coming days.