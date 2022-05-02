Canada issues fines for pandemic party on flight to Mexico

MONTREAL (AP) — A group of 37 passengers who were shown on video drinking and partying amid the pandemic on a chartered Sunwing flight from Montreal to Mexico in late December has been fined a total of CDN$59,500 (US$46,480), Transport Canada said Thursday.

The agency said 42 tickets were issued, including 18 for non-compliance with vaccination requirements and 24 for violations of masking rules.

Videos of the flight, shared on social media, showed unmasked passengers singing and dancing in the aisles and on seats, some clutching liquor, snapping selfies and vaping.

An investigation into the flight continues and further sanctions could be issued, said Transport Canada.

Sunwing Airlines canceled the group’s return flight after the videos began circulating. Air Canada and Air Transat also refused to book the flight’s 154 passengers on return trips to Canada.