Cameron woman receives 10-year sentence for abuse & neglect of her children

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — A 32-year-old Cameron woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the abuse, violence and neglect of her children — all aged nine or under, the Milam County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Before being sentenced, investigators said Toni Marie Martin consistently underfed — and physically and psychologically abused — her children.

First reports of the abuse began when one of the children was seen inside a next-door neighbor's home, so hungry that she was found eating cat food, a news release said.

The children faced other traumatic forms of abuse, such as being forced to fight each other for sport and being fed "slop" that was made in a blender, the release said.

The children were immediately removed from the home upon further investigation by the Department of Family and Protective Services, and have since been placed in a safe, stable home.