Cameron Park Zoo officials saddened by loss of 25-year-old bear Donna

Staff Report

WACO, Texas — A fixture at Cameron Park Zoo since 2005, Donna — a 25-year-old North American black bear — was euthanized Monday after what zoo officials said had been “extensive cancer treatment.”

Zoo officials said Donna, prior to her death, had been “diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a skin cancer, on her hind end in July 2022 and suffered from arthritis.”

“The veterinary and animal care staff closely monitored Donna's quality of life,” a news release said. “When it was clear that the cancer was negatively affecting Donna, zoo management decided that euthanasia was the best course of action to alleviate pain and suffering.

“The Cameron Park Zoo staff and volunteers are deeply saddened by the loss of Donna. The support of the community is greatly appreciated in this difficult time.”

