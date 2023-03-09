Cameron Park Zoo director retiring after 50 years

WACO, Texas – Cameron Park Zoo Director Johnny Binder is retiring after 50 years.

Binder has worked for the zoo since 1973 when it was Cameron Park Zoological Society. That was until the zoo went under the City of Waco in 1978.

Since then, the zoo's cardiac care for Orangutans has been globally recognized. Three major bonds were passed during his tenure to build onto the zoo, including construction of the popular Herpetarium.

“Well I would hope that the new director would continue the momentum that the Cameron Park zoo has built,” Binder said. “One of my favorite things that are the most important features is our community support. We could not have built the zoo we had today without community support.”

Binder says he’s leaving behind a very strong team, and wants to spend more time with family and do more traveling.

