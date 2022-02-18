Cameron man, 35, sentenced for continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Staff Report

MILAM COUNTY – A 35-year-old Cameron man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree felony continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Matthew Borgas was sentenced Wednesday in Judge John W. Youngblood’s 20th District Court of Milam County. He won’t be eligible for parole, according to a news release.

Borgas was also sentenced to 40 years in prison on two separate cases of aggravated sexual assault of a child after pleading guilty to those charges as well.

First Assistant District Attorney Brian Price acted as prosecutor.