Cameron man, 35, sentenced for continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Posted at 11:55 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 12:57:42-05

Staff Report

MILAM COUNTY – A 35-year-old Cameron man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree felony continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Matthew Borgas was sentenced Wednesday in Judge John W. Youngblood’s 20th District Court of Milam County. He won’t be eligible for parole, according to a news release.

Borgas was also sentenced to 40 years in prison on two separate cases of aggravated sexual assault of a child after pleading guilty to those charges as well.

First Assistant District Attorney Brian Price acted as prosecutor.

