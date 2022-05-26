Bullet ripped through wall, past Uvalde 4th grader in neighboring classroom

UVALDE, Texas — Gemma Lopez was watching a movie with her 4th grade classmates at Robb Elementary in Uvalde when all heck broke loose.

A bullet ripped through the wall from a neighboring classroom and sailed – far too closely - past the 10-year-old’s left arm.

In an instant, her enjoyment of watching “Jungle Cruise” turned into survival. She quickly joined classmates under their desks, as the lights were turned out.

“I heard the gunshots,” Gemma said. “I thought it was fireworks.”

Sadly, Gemma says she knew three of the 21 victims – 19 students and two teachers – in the next classroom who were gunned down by an 18-year-old Uvalde school dropout.

Asked how she felt, Gemma said, “I can’t explain it.”