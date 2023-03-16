Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce to host 25th Annual Crawfish Boil

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce will hold its 25th Annual Crawfish Boil at the Brazos County Expo Center on Friday evening.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and continue until 8:30 p.m.

For all the crawfish lovers, it’s an all-you-can-eat-and-drink gathering.

Glen Brewer, the chamber's president and CEO, is urging folks to grab their friends and family to not only devour pounds of crawfish, but also support our fellow youth in the community.

“All the crawfish you can eat, all the beverages you can drink, lots of fun and talking with your friends and neighbors,” Brewer said. “Almost 500 people will be out there, but then every single penny of your ticket is going toward helping our youth at the youth livestock show.”

Brewer says the chamber makes sure every kid gets bid on during their livestock show.

If you are interested in peeling away at all-you-can-eat crawfish, tickets are available here for $75.