Bruceville-Eddy man convicted for role in Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has found a Bruceville-Eddy man guilty on all counts for his role in the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

Christopher Grider, 41, was convicted Wednesday in a Washington D.C. federal courtroom on nine charges related to the 2021 riot including physical violence and violent entry in a Capitol building.

Three of the charges were felonies.



Grider waived his right to a jury trial presided over by Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, a U.S. federal judge for the District of Columbia.

Prosecutors said Grider was caught on camera during the attack on Capitol Hill, while the U.S. Senate convened to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

They said Grider bragged about his role in breaking into the Capitol building during interviews right after the riot.

Court documents show he pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges for entering and remaining in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 23, 2023. If convicted, Grider could spend nearly 40 years in a federal prison.