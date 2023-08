WACO, Texas – Waco police investigated a shooting Friday morning in the 1600 block of Alexander Avenue.

The call came in just before 6 a.m., police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

Shipley said a victim was shot once — and suffered a superficial wound.

She said officers believe it was an isolated incident — and there is no threat to the public.

No suspect has been located at this time.

25 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.