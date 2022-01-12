‘Break the cycle’: Mexia ISD closing Thursday & Friday due to COVID

MEXIA, Texas — Mexia ISD will be closed Thursday and Friday as part of an effort to “break the cycle of spreading the (COVID) virus.”

“We have been monitoring our COVID situation closely and unfortunately the number of positive cases continue to rise and attendance is declining,” the district said Wednesday in a social media message.

The closures include all extracurricular and athletic activities, according to the district.

Classes will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18. Monday is a scheduled holiday for students and staff.

Mexia ISD is joining a number of other Texas school districts that are closing because of COVID, including Connally ISD.

On Thursday, Mexia ISD staff plan a “comprehensive cleaning” and to disinfect all campuses and school buses, the district said.

In addition, the district will continue to provide student meals.

