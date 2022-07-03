Watch Now
News

Actions

Boy, 3, dies in accidental shooting at Milwaukee home

Gun guns gun store
Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Gun guns gun store
Posted at 9:25 PM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 22:25:09-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 3-year-old Milwaukee boy died after finding a gun and accidentally shooting himself.

Officers were called at 4:40 a.m. Friday to a home and found Akai W. Stilo with wounds. He died later at a hospital. A 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the shooting. No charges had been filed as of Saturday morning.

Police, in a news release, urged gun owners to keep their weapons locked and out of the reach of children. Those who need gunlocks are urged to contact the police district in their area to see if free locks are available.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019