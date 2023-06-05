Watch Now
Board suspends Itasca ISD superintendent arrested in online child sex sting: Update

Harris County
Michael Stephens
MichaelStephens.png
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 12:34:51-04

ITASCA, Texas – The Itasca ISD school board met Monday morning and suspended Superintendent Michael Stephens in the wake of his arrest.

Stephens is facing charges of online solicitation of a minor. He’ll be facing a judge today.

Board members say they are confident none of the students within the district are connected to the case.

Investigators Say:

  • Stephens thought he was communicating with a 15-year-old girl from Houston.  However, it was an undercover cop.
  • Stephens sent pictures to the officer and asked them for nude video and photos.

For Now, Keith Boles will serve as interim superintendent.
25 News will provide additional information as it becomes available.

