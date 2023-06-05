Board suspends Itasca ISD superintendent arrested in online child sex sting: Update

ITASCA, Texas – The Itasca ISD school board met Monday morning and suspended Superintendent Michael Stephens in the wake of his arrest.

Stephens is facing charges of online solicitation of a minor. He’ll be facing a judge today.

Board members say they are confident none of the students within the district are connected to the case.

Investigators Say:



Stephens thought he was communicating with a 15-year-old girl from Houston. However, it was an undercover cop.

Stephens sent pictures to the officer and asked them for nude video and photos.

For Now, Keith Boles will serve as interim superintendent.

25 News will provide additional information as it becomes available.