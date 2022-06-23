Watch Now
News

Actions

Blue Bell debuts new strawberry lemonade-flavored ice cream

Strawberry Lemonade - Press Shot.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Blue Bell)
Strawberry Lemonade - Press Shot.jpg
Posted at 8:54 AM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 09:54:29-04

BRENHAM, Texas — I screamed, you screamed and then Blue Bell created its new Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream!

Alright, a few more things might have happened first... but regardless, the iconic Texas-based company is back with a new summer-inspired treat.

The flavor is described as a strawberry ice cream swirled with a lemonade sherbet and sprinkled with lemon-flavored flakes.

“Ice cream is the perfect summer dessert," Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell said.

"We wanted this flavor to be light and refreshing, just like drinking a strawberry lemonade."

The new flavor is available now in both half-gallon and pint sizes - while supplies last.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019