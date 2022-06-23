Blue Bell debuts new strawberry lemonade-flavored ice cream

BRENHAM, Texas — I screamed, you screamed and then Blue Bell created its new Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream!

Alright, a few more things might have happened first... but regardless, the iconic Texas-based company is back with a new summer-inspired treat.

The flavor is described as a strawberry ice cream swirled with a lemonade sherbet and sprinkled with lemon-flavored flakes.

“Ice cream is the perfect summer dessert," Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell said.

"We wanted this flavor to be light and refreshing, just like drinking a strawberry lemonade."

The new flavor is available now in both half-gallon and pint sizes - while supplies last.