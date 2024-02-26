Historic church in Belton needs $25,000 for repairs to keep legacy alive

BELTON, Texas — Through praise, worship and outreach more than a century, Mt. Zion Methodist Church has stood the test of time.

Lifelong member Estella Murray said Mt. Zion has been a pillar for the Black community in Belton.

“I think of the sacrifices that have been made to keep this church open. I’m not talking just my mother’s but generations,” Murray said.

“When Blacks didn’t have any outlets to go to, they used the building for weddings, funeral repast, NAACP used it for graduation ceremonies,” Mt. Zion Methodist Church Pastor Patrick Russell said.

All that time adds up. While the church is nearly 180 years old, their original church building was constructed in 1893 and needs major repairs.

“The walls, the windows 100% everything,” Pastor Russell said.

Pastor Russell said it will need a complete renovation.

“They’re going to try to preserve everything in its original form. Some of the things they will be able to. Some of things because of the date and times that it is now they won’t be able to restructure," Pastor Russell said.

He said they’ve already received $400,000 in grants but they’ll need to raise an additional $25,000 to start restoring their original church.

They’re asking the community to help keep Mt. Zion’s legacy alive, so they can continue helping others. If you'd like to support and donate click here.