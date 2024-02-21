Dean Highland Elementary hosting step show to celebrate Black History Month

WACO, Texas — February is Black History Month and all month long we’re telling stories shedding a light on how African American people, culture, and traditions impact our community.

At Dean Highland Elementary School, they’re teaching students about the legacy and impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

All month-long, dozens of fifth and fourth graders have learned about stepping, HBCUs, and sororities and fraternities. Students said they enjoy stepping together they’re hoping to make this a tradition here at Dean Highland Elementary.

“We are empowering step by step. Mostly helping each other. Mostly taking care of each other. Mostly trying be responsible with it. It has taught me people can do what they want to do in life,” said 5th Grader A’nari with the Dean Highland Dragon Steppers.

Dean Highland Elementary will be hosting a Black History Month celebration showcase featuring stepping games, door, prizes, and more.

That will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in the school cafeteria.