Bicyclist killed in Killeen crash

KILLEEN, Texas – A 47-year-old bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.

On Saturday, Killeen police identified the bicyclist as Claborn Joiner.

According to a news release, a white Lincoln MKZ was traveling north on Florence Road while Joiner was traveling south on the northbound shoulder, when Joiner “suddenly turned and entered the roadway in front of the sedan.”

The accident was reported at 7:49 p.m. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced Joiner dead at 8:22 p.m., the release said.

The investigation is continuing.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.