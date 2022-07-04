Bette Midler sparks controversy in heated pro-choice tweet deemed 'transphobic'

An iconic Hollywood actress has sparked controversy online via Twitter after defending abortion ... while seemingly attacking the trans community.

Bette Midler, 76, tweeted in part that women "are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our names."

The tweet reflects on the highly-debated Roe v. Wade case being recently overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

However, it would be the following sentence that would trigger a huge reaction online.

In it, Midler expressed her frustration towards the word "women" being removed in the pro-choice movement, stating the choice has "erased" cis-gendered women to include trans people.

"They don't call us "women" anymore; they call us "birthing people" or "menstruators", and even "people with vaginas!" Midler said.

To trans community advocates, the word "women" in pro-choice discussions is often seen as exclusive as it fails to acknowledge LGBTQ+ people that do not identify as female.

A strategy, advocates feel, is used to create division among the pro-choice movement to exclude the LGBTQ+ community from benefiting from any achieved progress like their cis-gendered colleagues.

To the opposition though, the exclusion of the word, as Midler stated, leaves them feeling "erased" and attacked as well.

Words that echo previous controversial statements made by author J.K. Rowling that some of her fans would defend, with others deeming them transphobic.

No official statements have been released by Midler's agency regarding this matter.

Midler is set to star in the highly-anticipated 'Hocus Pocus 2' that will premiere this fall on the Disney+ streaming service.