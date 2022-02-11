Bengals vs. Rams: Texas DPS upping enforcement, offering tips for a safe ‘Big Game’ Sunday

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing patrols all day Sunday as it urges Texans to “please enjoy (the Big Game) responsibly.”

The Los Angeles Rams square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 5:30 p.m. that day.

“... The real winners of the game will be those who put safety first in their plans to watch the big game,” DPS said in a social media post.

The increased patrols are part of the nationwide CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative.

“Troopers will be looking for drivers who violate the law, including those who are speeding, driving under the influence and people who are not wearing their seat belts,” DPS said.

For safety tips: bit.ly/3szlXcz.