Belton ISD holds groundbreaking ceremony for unnamed elementary school

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 10:17 AM, Sep 21, 2022
CENTRAL TEXAS — A groundbreaking ceremony was held today for Belton ISD’s 12th yet-to-be-named elementary school.

The school is currently called Elementary #12.

In May 2022, voters approved a $168,825,000 million bond program to address growth, aging and evolving facilities, program equity and safety.

Elementary #12 is the first of two elementary schools being built with the bond funds.

Belton ISD grew by 780 students last school year.

In March, demographers told the Board of Trustees to expect the same growth this fall.

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019