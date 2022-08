Animal shelters in Bell County are still overcrowded.

On Saturday, Temple Animal Services is holding a free pet adoption event.

The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Temple animal shelter. All pet adoptions will be free.

Temple is one of several Bell County animal shelters at 100 percent capacity in their kennels.

