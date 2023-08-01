Baylor University hosts active shooter training for first responders

WACO, Texas — Baylor University brought together first responders from all across the city to participate in an active shooter training on Tuesday.

It's a situation they hope to never find themselves in but one they have to be prepared for.

"We have to be vigilant and diligent," Baylor's Assistant Vice President for Public Safety and Security Mark Childers said.

The fake scene took place at the university's law school.

"The first scenario, very high level. You had an active shooter arrive at the Baylor Law School," Childers said. "The vehicle he was driving hit some people. He exited the car, engaged people with a fire, went inside, engaged some more and eventually it ends up a hostage situation."

First responders worked quickly to evacuate the building and get the injured medical care.

"This brings together all the different local, county, state, federal law enforcement, fire, ems, hospitals, lifeflight. You name it," Childers said. "We even had big 12 partners come in. Six schools from the big 12 had reps here to watch how Baylor does business."

This is only the second year Baylor has hosted a large training like this. Childers said their first responders learn where they need to improve and prepare to save lives.

"Really these exercises are to identify weaknesses," he said. We have certain process and procedures in place for active shooter response, but unless you're tested in a safe, controlled environment, we can't identify those weaknesses."

With this training happening just before school starts, they hope it brings students and staff some peace of mind when they step on campus.