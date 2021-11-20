Baylor Scott & White Hospital - College Station offers advice for healthier skin

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — November is "National Healthy Skin Month" and local skin experts are providing helpful tips to help keep your skin in good shape ahead of the winter months.

Skin - which is the human body's largest organ - can become dry and itchy during the winter season.

Some helpful tips to keep your skin healthy include moisturizing quickly after showering, alongside washing with lukewarm water as opposed to hot water.

"When you get out of the shower we recommend pat drying," said Dr. Rachel Moore, dermatologist, Baylor Scott & White Hospital - College Station.

"While the skin is still damp, put on a thick moisturizing cream," said Dr. Moore.

"We recommend creams instead of lotions because lotions are watered down a bit and they have a higher alcohol content, so creams are the key."

Dr. Moore adds that applying sunscreen year-round is also another way to keep your skin healthy throughout the year.

