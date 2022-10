WACO, Texas – A Baylor football player has inked a “sweet” sponsorship with a major candy maker.

Bears running back Richard Reese joins 11 other players signing NIL (Name, Image & Likeness) deals with Reese’s.

The Hershey company will give the players a gold chain and pendant, custom game day blazer, cuff-links shaped by Reese’s cups – and a custom mini-fridge.

All 12 players share the last name Reese – with the company calling this the “sweetest deal” in college football.