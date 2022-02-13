Bank teller foils robbery by refusing to hand over money

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A bank teller foiled a robbery in St. Louis Friday by simply telling the would-be robber no when he demanded money.

St. Louis police say a man entered the U.S. Bank branch at 5375 Southwest Ave. shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and handed a teller a note demanding money, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Police said that when the teller told the man no the suspect just walked out of the business. The man never showed a weapon, and no money was taken.

Investigators are searching for a white man who is 6-feet-tall and weighs about 280 pounds. The suspect was wearing a black jacket, gray shirt, black pants, white shoes, a St. Louis Blues knit hat and a chain necklace with a cross.