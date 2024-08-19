Waco ISD implementing technology changes in schools, incorporating use of AI

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Chief Technology Officer with Waco ISD Jerry Allen is very passionate on how technology is being implemented in classrooms for the 2024 school year, including the use of AI.

Students in Pre-K through Second Grade are using tablets in the classroom for learning and assignments

Students in Third Grade through 12th Grade are using Chromebooks for the school year, with assignments and majority of communication done through applications on the computer

AI will be implemented in the curriculum of the 2024-2025 school year

It’s a technology trend taking over local classrooms —

“There’s been a lot of changes, but the biggest change that’s coming right now is AI,” said Chief Technology Officer for Waco ISD, Jerry Allen.

Students at Waco ISD are on top of digital learning, with Pre-k through second graders receiving tablets, and third grade through 12th getting Chromebooks, with everyone trying to navigate what this new AI technology is all about.

“AI is artificial intelligence, and it’s a large language model that is basically machine learning," Allen said.

"What it does is, it’s software that’s inside of a machine that will actually learn as it goes."

How is this technology going to enhance learning in the classroom?

“They’re using it more as a blue print type of mentality — what are the questions you’re going to ask AI to get to the answers? That gives you a blue print for how you want to start your assignment — then, take your assignment and start asking questions and refine that answer that AI gives them, so they’ll get to the right answer and learn in the process,” Allen said.

It’s a development principal of Hillcrest Elementary Haley Dean welcomes in this ever-changing world.

“We have got to make sure our children are using technology as much as possible," Dean said.

"It is going to be their world as they become older — a lot of applications they have, we have as adults."

This will give interactions between students and educators a whole new meaning.

“They’ll send me some of their power points if they want me to take a look at it, or they’ll send me some of their google docs if they have a new school activity if they want me to approve or some type of field trip — I’ve had that happen as well,” Dean said.

No matter where the future of technology takes the world, the most important thing —

“Our number one thing that we’re focusing on right now is doing a lot o training with our teachers so that we teach them how to do it responsibly and ethically," Allen said.

"We teach our teachers to do it responsibly and ethically we teach our students to do it responsibly and ethically."