UMHB Women's Basketball Team holds back-to-school drive for Uvalde victims

BELTON, Texas — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Women’s Basketball team is collecting book bags, colored pencils and other school supplies for the victims and families of the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, to help them recover and get back and the classroom.

The team held a basketball camp in Uvalde with Southwest Texas Junior College over the summer to help local kids in the community take their minds off the tragedy.

However, they still wanted to do more to help the community recover, as they have players on the team who live near Uvalde.

“Even though we can’t change what happened, we can still do something from now to the future to get back. This is only gonna help a little bit and I want 100%...but that little 10% can change people's hearts all the time,” said Arieona Rosborough with the team.

Teammate Catherine Kaiser's hometown is just an hour and a half up the road from Uvalde. She said it is all about being there for the community and helping to move forward.

“I just feel like I needed to do my part and be a part of this and help them out. I have no idea of what they’re going through. I’ve never been a part of something like that,” said Kaiser.

Friday is the last day of the drive. It will be going on from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Mayborn Campus Center.

They'll travel to Uvalde this Saturday to deliver the supplies. We’ll have a list of the supplies that they need below: